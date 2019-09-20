New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday he had decided to end his 2020 presidential campaign.

“I feel like I’ve contributed all I can to this primary election and it’s clearly not my time,” he said, going public with his decision on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday morning.

Breaking: Bill de Blasio announces he is ending his presidential campaign pic.twitter.com/vL8GcX3xV5 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) September 20, 2019

The mayor failed to make the polling threshold to make the Democrat debate stage in September.

DeBlasio’s support hovered between zero and one percent in Democrat primary polls, despite participating in two Democrat debates and scoring hits on front-runner former Vice President Joe Biden.

Even a Siena College poll of 359 New York Democrats registered only one person in the state that supported his campaign.

De Blasio told the Morning Joe audience that he appreciated his time on the campaign trail.

“These last months I’ve had an extraordinary experience going all over this country and I want to tell you I actually think it’s a lot better country than what we often see portrayed,” he said.

The New York City mayor said that he was not worried about Democrat unity in 2020, but he did express some concerns about motivating the electorate.

“We do need to worry about lack of passion, if Democrats don’t stand for something, do not assume people will come out and vote if they’re not inspired,” he said.