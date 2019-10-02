Trump Campaign Sends Prayers to Bernie Sanders After Heart Surgery

President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign sent prayers to 2020 White House hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) following his sudden heart surgery.

“We offer Sen. Sanders our prayers and wish him a speedy recovery,” Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 Director of Communications, said in a statement to ABC News.

Sanders’ campaign said Wednesday that the Democratic presidential candidate had a heart procedure for a blocked artery and was canceling events and appearances “until further notice.”

The 78-year-old Sanders experienced chest discomfort during an event Tuesday and sought medical evaluation, according to a campaign statement. It said two stents were “successfully inserted” and that Sanders “is conversing and in good spirits.”

Sanders’ wife, Jane O’Meara Sanders, was en route to Las Vegas on Wednesday and said in an email to the Associated Press that her husband was “doing really well.”

The Sanders campaign is also reportedly canceling a major Iowa television advertisement, according to Medium Buying, an online tracker of political campaigns ad buys.

The Sanders campaign also canceling Iowa TV buy, per ad tracker, which was supposed to begin 10/3 https://t.co/wmFmOHXmDg — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 2, 2019

The Associated Press contributed to this report.