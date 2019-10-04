President Donald Trump announced Thursday that German Ambassador Richard Grenell will take on additional duties in his administration.

One of Trump’s favorite diplomats will continue in his position as the German Ambassador, but will also serve a special envoy for peace negotiations between Serbia and Kosovo.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, which Serbian officials have not recognized.

Grenell has experience with Germany and Europe that will serve him well as the envoy for the ongoing negotiation process. Both countries are currently working on a deal, as leaders have met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron to make a deal.

Grenell spoke with Trump about the additional role during the president’s search for a new National Security advisor, according to reports.