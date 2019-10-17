Live Updates*** Trump Holds Texas Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Thursday evening campaign rally in Dallas, Texas.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of Trump’s North Texas rally.

All times eastern.

—

8:05 PM: Trump about to take the stage:

7:35 PM: Packed crowd getting ready for the main event.

Dallas, Texas crowd is getting ready for @realDonaldTrump with a little YMCA ‼️ pic.twitter.com/9muhNZqGvZ — Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) October 17, 2019

See you soon Dallas, Texas! pic.twitter.com/Sg6xtp1vqQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

Trump v. Beto:

President Trump and Beto O'Rourke held dueling rallies in Texas earlier this year (El Paso in February). Tonight, round two in Dallas. Trump intro speaker already poking fun at the former congressman: "We have more people in the porta potties than he will have at his rally" — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 17, 2019

San Marcos resident, Kim Thomson in a inflatable costume of President Donald Trump holding whistles.

This is Thomson’s 4th Beto rally. pic.twitter.com/2ImTjbBHm0 — Megan Cardona (@megancardona_) October 17, 2019

Huge crowds as always for a Trump event:

HAPPENING NOW: Large crowd outside American Airlines Center in Dallas in anticipation the President Trump's rally tonight: https://t.co/5GAOvltMlg pic.twitter.com/qJUxsKc9o4 — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) October 17, 2019

The excited crowd waiting for @realDonaldTrump at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas- Trump base is very strong here but may be shaping up to become a battleground in #Election2020 as some Democrats generating heat outside #TrumpRallyDallas pic.twitter.com/3BzMMpZ6KN — Saqib Ul Islam (@SaqibIslam) October 17, 2019