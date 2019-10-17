President Donald Trump said at a campaign rally on Thursday in Dallas, Texas, that Democrats and the left want to change the makeup of the United States Supreme Court to destroy the Constitution.

“They want to install far left judges to shred the Constitution,” Trump said at the rally that attracted 20,000 people inside the America Airlines Center and thousands more outside the venue.

Trump also mentioned the left’s failed attack on now Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh, calling it “the disgusting smearing of a fine man — Justice Kavanaugh,” Trump said.

Trump’s remarks about the left trying to pack the court with activist judges who don’t believe in the originalist view of the Constitution comes just days after the left-wing group Demand Justice released a list of the individuals it hoped would be nominated for a seat on the High Court.

The 32-person list includes people working for groups like Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Under President Trump, more than 150 judges have been nominated and confirmed, including two to the Supreme Court, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter