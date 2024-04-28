Sanders: Netanyahu’s Right-Wing ‘Racist Government’ Causing Humanitarian Disaster in Gaza

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “right-wing extremist and racist government ” was causing a humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

Sanders said, “Antisemitism is a vile and disgusting ideology which has resulted in the deaths of many, many millions of people in the last hundred years. We’ve got to oppose it in every form. Do I doubt for a moment that antisemitism exists that is growing in the United States, that exist among some people in the protest movement, of course.”

He continued, “Here is the reality right now, what Netanyahu right-wing extremist and racist government is doing, is unprecedented in modern history of warfare. They have killed in the last 6.5 months, 33,000 Palestinians wounded 77,000 thirds of whom are women and children they have destroyed over 60% of the housing. They have destroyed that health care system they have destroyed the infrastructure, no electricity, very little water. And right now we are looking at the possibility of mass starvation and famine in Gaza. When you make those charges, that is not antisemitism that is a reality. Our job is to condemn Hamas, a terrorist organization that started this war, condemn in every form, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and other forms of bigotry. But we do have to pay attention to the disastrous in unprecedented humanitarian disaster taking place in Gaza right now.”

Sanders added, “They are completely demolishing Gaza, right now and God what happens in the future.”

