A man in Lacey, Washington, who was recently sentenced to 13 years for burying his wife alive claimed he suffered from mental illness and was “overmedicated and under treated” for PTSD.

The initial incident happened when 54-year-old Chae Kyong An beat, stabbed, and tied up his wife, identified as Young An, in 2022 before putting her into a shallow grave and tossing dirt on top of her, the New York Post reported Sunday.

The pair had been arguing at the victim’s home, King 5 noted on Monday, adding they were going through a separation when the incident occurred.

The victim read a statement in court about the attack, the outlet continued:

She said she saw An at her home when she arrived home from church that day, prompting her to send her children to get ice cream because she didn’t want them to see their parents fighting. After the kids left, she and An got into an argument, which is when the attack began. She was able to contact 911 through her Apple Watch before An took the device away from her and smashed it. The victim said An tied her arms, legs, eyes and mouth, and that he then loaded her into a van and drove her into the woods. An put the victim into a shallow grave then threw dirt over her. She laid in the hole for 12 hours before she was able to get up and escape.

“I don’t remember everything I did, but I’m sorry. I’m so sorry for what I did,” An said when he pleaded guilty in court, saying he lost it because he was suffering from PTSD following 30 years in the military.

An reportedly tried drowning and hanging himself after he put the victim in the shallow grave. A judge on Friday sentenced the man to more than 13 years in prison, according to the Post.

According to his attorney, when the attack occurred, the man had nowhere to live, was isolated from his loved ones, and “overmedicated and under treated” for PTSD.

Audio recorded the moment a dispatcher received the 911 call from the victim’s watch. However, the only thing that can be heard are muffled cries, according to Inside Edition:

In the courtroom, the judge told the victim, “You are strong and you are brave. I am hopeful that today’s hearing will be the close of this chapter, and will make it possible to focus on your emotional and mental healing for yourself and your children.”