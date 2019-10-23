Cornel West: Biden ‘Disqualifies Himself’ from ‘Having Any Moral Authority’ with ‘Partisan Lynching’ Remarks

None other than Cornel West on Tuesday evening said former Vice President Joe Biden “disqualifies” himself from “having any moral authority” on “lynching” because he previously said former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment could be viewed as a “partisan lynching.”

“And with Biden using the language that he used, he just disqualifies himself. Thank God for Bernie,” West said on CNN. “You just disqualify yourself in having any moral authority when it comes to this kind of crime against humanity.”

Biden apologized on Tuesday for his past “partisan lynching” remarks.

“This wasn’t the right word to use and I’m sorry about that,” Biden tweeted. “Trump on the other hand chose his words deliberately today in his use of the word lynching and continues to stoke racial divides in this country daily.”

The former vice president on Wednesday also accused Trump of using his “lynching” tweet “as a dog whistle” and reportedly said Trump was using the “lynching” tweet to encourage “white supremacists” like “he’s done his entire presidency.”

West said Trump’s “lynching” tweet was evidence of “more thuggish behavior” and “more gangster activity.”

“It’s always been a deep white supremacist strand at the center of it,” West continued.