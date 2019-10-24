Watch: Dem Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson Lays Out Peace Dept. Plan

The Press Club previewed her scheduled appearance:

Ms. Williamson will outline in detail her proposal to create a cabinet-level U.S. Department of Peace, that she says will contain both domestic and international elements, and will be designed to create and enhance conflict resolution efforts on multiple levels.

Breitbart News reported about Williamson’s transformation from best-selling self-help author to presidential candidate:

Marianne Williamson’s career as a best-selling author owes its start to the 1,333-page spiritual self-help book A Course in Miracles. And now her campaign to earn the Democrat nomination for 2020 has rekindled interest in the book and its devotees around the world.

When Marianne Williamson took the stage in June for the first Democrat debate in the 2020 presidential race, viewers fell mainly into two groups: those who had never heard of the woman who proclaimed love as her platform to those who have been fans since Oprah Winfrey launched Williamson’s career as a bestselling self-help author.

Williamson has literally lived all over the United States, but her connection to Hollywood is one of the strongest given the Winfrey support dating back decades to the celebrities who are endorsing and even contributing to her presidential campaign.