Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Quits Presidential Race

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) announced Monday that he is ending his longshot bid for president.

“Today, I am suspending my campaign to become the Democratic Party’s nominee for president,” Bullock said in a statement. “While there were many obstacles we could not have anticipated when entering this race, it has become clear that in this moment, I won’t be able to break through to the top tier of this still-crowded field of candidates.”

The governor said that he ran to win back places Democrats have lost and to end the influence of “dark money” in politics. Those concerns have not changed, he said, but he leaves the race “filled with gratitude and optimism, inspired and energized by the good people I’ve had the privilege of meeting over the course of the campaign.”

The 53-year-old struggled to raise money and register in the polls, managing to meet the qualification thresholds for only one Democratic National Committee debate in July.

He is the third Western governor or former governor to drop out of the 2020 race after struggling to build a national profile and donor base against well-known alternatives like former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) dropped out in August to instead run for the Senate. His departure was followed quickly by that of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), who is seeking reelection.