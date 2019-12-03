Kamala Harris Quits Presidential Race

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) ended her bid for the White House on Tuesday amid dropping poll numbers and reports of turmoil in her campaign.

“I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life. My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue,” Harris said in a statement. “I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete.”

“In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do,” the California Democrat concluded.

The development comes after Harris canceled a Tuesday fundraiser at the Paul Weiss law firm in New York City over what her campaign described as a “personal matter,” reports CNBC. The event, which was expected to draw Wall Street investors Marc Lasry and Blair Effron, had not been rescheduled by the campaign.

In recent weeks, Harris’s campaign found itself at a crossroads.

The first woman and first black attorney general and senator in California’s history, the nascent Democrat launched her campaign before 20,000 supporters in Oakland. Despite kicking off her campaign on a high note, her failed path to the highest office in the land failed to generate support akin to top tier candidates such as former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). A Real Clear Politics average of polls shows her in a dismal sixth place with merely 3.4% of the Democrat primary vote, placing her behind billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

As Harris’s poll numbers began to sink, so did her campaign’s finances. While she managed to raise $11 million in the third quarter, the haul was dwarfed by Biden, Sanders and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Particularity, Harris’s overspending had raised alarm bells inside the campaign and prompted outsider to wonder how long she could remain in the race. In the third quarter, Harris blew $14.6 million but only raised $11.8 million — leaving her with a $2.8 million spending gap. Additionally, her campaign deferred around $900,000 in debts, an accounting trick that inflated her cash on hand.

