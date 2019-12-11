Michael Bloomberg Donating $10 Million to Vulnerable House Democrats

Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will donate $10 million to vulnerable House Democrats as Congress’s lower chamber speeds toward impeaching President Donald Trump.

“Sadly Republicans are more interested in protecting the president than the Constitution,” the billionaire and former New York City mayor told the Washington Post. “Fortunately House Democrats are holding the President accountable, and they need resources to stay in office.”

The announcement comes after a pair of Republican groups said they plan on spending $10 million to unseat House Democrats in 2020.

Bloomberg dropped more than $100 million in 2018 to help elect a Democratic House.

The Post’s report comes after Bloomberg launched his White House campaign roughly three weeks ago. He currently sits in fifth place nationwide, according to a Real Clear Politics polling average.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg delivered a speech at the COP25 climate conference in Madrid, Spain, where he lashed out at President Donald Trump’s policies on climate change and pledged to rejoin the Paris accord if he wins the White House.

“The first thing you do, Day One, is you say we’re going back in,” he stated. “That’s a no-brainer.”