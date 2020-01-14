Obama National Security Adviser Marine Gen. (Ret.) Jim Jones said Sunday that President Trump’s decision to kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani was the “right thing to do.”

“What the administration did in the Soleimani case is absolutely correct. I think it’s the right thing to do,” Jones said at an Atlantic Council forum on Sunday.

He compared Soleimani’s death to that of Osama bin Laden. “The Obama administration tried to find the terrorist that was the most wanted guy in the world. Soleimani is now the next guy,” he said.

“So, I give him credit for doing that, and I think it was the right thing to do. And as I think as articulated by the president, it’s a potential game changer,” he added.

Obama’s national security adviser, James L. Jones, says Trump was “absolutely correct” to kill Soleimani. “I give him credit for that, it was the right thing to do … it’s a potential game changer." pic.twitter.com/5Z7xVymQJh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 14, 2020

Jones warned Trump against listening to the “appeasers” who want things to return to the status quo with Iran:

I would not let up and I would not listen to the appeasers of the world, who kind of want to calm the waves and ‘let’s get back to normal business,’ and then you have Iran using its proxies to spread terror around the world, interdict shipping, shoot down drones, and those things like that. Those days I think are over, and I hope Iran understands that.

Jones’ praise of Trump’s decision is notable, given Democrats’ criticism of it.

A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday showed that 90 percent of Democrats opposed Trump’s handling of Iran, while 87 percent of Republicans approved of it. The poll was taken of 525 adults between January 10-11, with a margin of error of 4.8 percentage points.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.