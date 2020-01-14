Project Veritas released an undercover video on Tuesday claiming a field organizer for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) warns that Milwaukee, host of this year’s Democratic National Convention, will “burn” and police will be “beaten” if Sanders loses the nomination.

“If Bernie doesn’t get the nomination or it goes to a second round at the DNC convention, fucking Milwaukee will burn,” says an individual identified as Sanders organizer Kyle Jurek. “It’ll start in Milwaukee and then when the police push back on that, other cites will fucking [explode].”

BREAKING: @BernieSanders “free education” policies to “teach you how to not be a f**king nazi.”; 'There is a reason Stalin had Gulags'; 'Expect violent reaction' for speech. If Bernie doesn't get nomination "Milwaukee will burn" Stay tuned: https://t.co/BFGnoCeJE7#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/Koh6UTibbe — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2020

Jurek is then seen predicting that Milwaukee could experience riots akin to the 1968 convention in Chicago, where left-wing activists engaged in violent riots in the streets, even suggesting that Sanders supporters can lead organized riots against the police. “Be ready to be in Milwaukee for the DNC convention. We’re going to make [1968] look like a fucking girl’s scout fucking cookout,” he warns. “The cops are going to be the ones fucking beaten in Milwaukee.”

In another part of the video, Jurek is seen arguing that gulags were beneficial for the Soviet Union and suggesting they could be used to re-educate Trump voters and the billionaire class.

“In Nazi Germany, after the fall of the Nazi Party, there was a shit-ton of the populace that was fucking Nazified,” says Jurek. “Germany had to spend billions of dollars re-educating their fucking people to not be Nazis,” he continues. “We’re probably going to have to do the same fucking thing here. That’s kind of what all Bernie’s whole fucking like, ‘hey, free education for everybody’ because we’re going to have to teach you to not be a fucking Nazi.”

“[The] greatest way to break a fucking billionaire of their privilege and their idea that their superior, go and break rocks for 12 hours a day. You’re now a working class person and you’re going to fucking learn what the means, right?” he adds.

The undercover video’s release comes hours before 2020 Democrats will hold their final debate before Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus on February 3rd. Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe has said that Tuesday’s footage is one of several upcoming videos to be released as part of the group’s “Expose2020” campaign.