Marianne Williamson Backs Andrew Yang in Iowa Caucuses

Former presidential candidate and new age author Marianne Williamson endorsed entrepreneur Andrew Yang in the Iowa caucuses early Wednesday morning.

In a trio of Instagram posts, Williamson explained she is backing Yang because he possesses “self-confidence, levity and positivity” and said she hopes her support will help propel him to victory in early primary contests.

“I’m lending my support to Andrew in Iowa, hopefully to help him get past the early primaries & remind us not to take ourselves too seriously,” Williamson wrote. “We need that this year.”

.⁦@marwilliamson⁩, in three Instagram posts overnight, says she’s lending her support to ⁦@AndrewYang⁩ in Iowa, commends his self-confidence, levity & positivity. She says his personality takes “us back to a more innocent time, making us remember to chuckle.” pic.twitter.com/OkzdVAjnbs — Emily Ngo (@emilyngo) January 23, 2020

“Andrew’s personality is like a tuning fork realigning us with something we need to retrieve, taking us back to a more innocent time, making us remember to chuckle,” she continued.

Though Williamson is throwing her support behind Yang for the first-in-the-nation caucus, she clarified that she is not formally endorsing him.

She explained: “We won’t beat Trump only on the issues; if that were the case, he wouldn’t be president today. We will beat him by forging an emotional connection with the American people that is more compelling than his. Self-confidence, levity and positivity are exactly what America has lost and needs to regain.”

Yang took to Twitter to thank Williamson for the support, tweeting: “Thank you @marwilliamson – you are phenomenal.”

Thank you @marwilliamson – you are phenomenal. See you tomorrow! 👍🙏 https://t.co/vTlDLf3OZk — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) January 23, 2020

Williamson also lauded Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for their White House platforms.

“I hope Elizabeth will let the country see more of who she is, not just hear more of what she’d do,” she said of the Massachusetts senator.

The Iowa caucuses will take place on February 3.

Earlier this month, Williamson suspended her presidential campaign after laying off her campaign staffers amid dismal polling numbers and ongoing financial woes.