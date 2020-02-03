Former Vice President Joe Biden’s White House campaign sent a blistering letter to the Iowa Democrat Party on Tuesday evening, lamenting how the first-in-the-nation caucus’ reporting system possesses “considerable flaws” as results continue to be delayed.

“I write on behalf of the Biden for President Campaign regarding the considerable flaws in tonight’s Iowa Caucus reporting system. The app that was intended to relay Caucus results to the Party failed; the Party’s back-up telephonic reporting system likewise has failed,” wrote Biden campaign general counsel Dana Remus. ”Now, we understand that Caucus Chairs are attempting to — and, in many cases, failing to — report results telephonically to the Party. These acute failures are occurring statewide.”

“We appreciate that you plan to brief the campaigns momentarily on these issues, and we plan to participate. However, we believe that the campaigns deserve full explanations and relevant information regarding the methods of quality control you are employing, and an opportunity to respond, before any official results are released,” Remus added.

The pointed letter comes as Iowa Democrat Party officials have still yet to announce the results of Monday evening’s race. In past years, final tallies have been confirmed between 8:00 P.M. EST and 10:30 P.M. EST. In a statement, state part officials explained the delay was caused by “inconsistencies” in the reporting of three sets of caucus results following a “quality control” check.

“We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results. In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report,” said Iowa Democrat Party Communications Director Mandy McClure. “This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results.”

Speaking to supporters in Des Moines, Biden, flanked by wife and former second lady Dr. Jill Biden, expressed frustration over the debacle.

“Well, the Iowa Democratic Party is working to get this result — get ’em straight,” Biden told the crowd.

“And I want to make sure they’re very careful in their deliberations,” added the former vice president. “And indications are — our indication it’s going to be close. We’re going to walk out of here with our share of delegates.”