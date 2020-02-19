Amy Klobuchar’s Idea to End Sexism: Nominate a Woman for President

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said at the Democrat debate on Wednesday that she had an idea for ending the kind of sexism Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg said was prevalent on social media, including disparaging women who work for campaigns.

“I have an idea on how we can stop sexism on the Internet,” Amy Klobuchar said. “We could nominate a woman for candidate for president of the United States.”

“I think that may go a long way if we showed our stuff as a party,” Klobuchar said.

The ninth debate includes two women — Klobuchar and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

The other four candidates are men, including Sanders, Buttigieg, Joe Biden, and Michael Bloomberg.

