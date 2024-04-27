Pro-Palestinian protesters slammed members of the media and celebrities who were arriving outside of the Washington Hilton to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

As pro-Palestinian protesters lined the street, they could be heard chanting “Shame on you” as guests walked past them.

"Shame on you!" pro-Palestinian protesters let their voices known to the members of the media entering the White House Correspondents' Dinner. A White House responsible for the genocide:pic.twitter.com/l5ostLGwwR — HalalFlow (@halalflow) April 27, 2024

Protesters could also be seen holding Palestinian flags and signs.

Currently happening outside of the White House Correspondents Dinner: pic.twitter.com/Pz1tcyWWWx — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 27, 2024

Protesters outside the White House Correspondents Dinner could also be heard chanting, “F**k Joe Biden.”

“F….ck Joe Biden,” Free Palestine protesters chant outside the White House Correspondents Dinner. WATCH pic.twitter.com/uVsFla8slg — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) April 28, 2024

Over the past week, anti-Israel protests and encampments have popped up on college and university campuses across the nation, after an initial one was started at Columbia University in New York.

Since the start of these anti-Israel protests and encampments, students have been suspended, those involved in the protests and encampments have been arrested, and graduation ceremonies have been canceled.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas, a U.S.-designated Islamic terror group, invaded Israel, leaving 1,200 people dead and more than 200 people taken as hostages.

In the aftermath of the attack, Israel launched a self-defense operation in the Hamas-controlled territory of Gaza.

As the war between Israel and Hamas continues, the people in Gaza are facing imminent famine.

Pro-Palestinian protests have increased since October 7, with protesters calling for a ceasefire and for the United States to stop arming Israel.

Arab Americans in Michigan, which is considered to have the largest Arab-American population, have vowed to “punish” President Joe Biden and not vote for him in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, as he has promised his support for Israel is “ironclad.”