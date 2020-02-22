President Donald Trump congratulated Sen. Bernie Sanders for his big victory in the Nevada Caucuses on Saturday but warned him to watch out for establishment Democrats trying to thwart his candidacy.

“Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada,” Trump wrote, adding, “Congratulations Bernie, & don’t let them take it away from you!”

Sanders was declared the winner of the caucuses early in the night, as he dominated the Democrat process in Nevada.

Trump said that former Vice President Joe Biden and other candidates performed weakly in the caucuses, adding that ‘Mini’ Mike Bloomberg could not recover from his disastrous performance in the Democrat presidential debate on Wednesday.

“Biden and the rest look weak, and no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates,” he said.

Trump also commented on reports that the Kremlin was backing Sen. Bernie Sanders to win the White House in November.

“Why didn’t somebody tell me this?” he asked.

Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates. Congratulations Bernie, & don’t let them take it away from you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020