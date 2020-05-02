AOC Not Sure if She’ll Endorse Biden

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Thursday evening said she is still unsure if she will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden for president even though she is voting for him in November over President Donald Trump.

The New York Democrat previously first told Fat Joe on an Instagram Live session that she would be voting for Biden, but Ocasio-Cortez made it clear that there is a difference between voting for and endorsing a presidential candidate during an interview on “Shelter in Place with Shane Smith” on Vice News

“I personally draw a distinction between endorsement, endorsing a candidate and voting for them,” she said. “I have not yet endorsed Vice President Biden, but I will be voting for him in November.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who has been one of the only progressives who has gone on record to say it is “legitimate” to discuss Tara Reade’s allegations against Biden, wondered if the corporatist-leaning candidate from Delaware could do more in the White House than just stop the damage that the Trump administration is doing to the country.

“If the question is, can Biden win? I think Biden has the potential to win a general election,” she continued. “Whether he can offer deeper structural changes that get us to a healthier place, I don’t necessarily know if he’s going to move us forward, but I think people can see him as stopping the bleeding.”

Ocasio-Cortez, whose team has reportedly now been in touch with Biden’s, was criticized for whining like a diva when she told legacy media outlets that the Biden campaign had not reached out to her before Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), whom Ocasio-Cortez endorsed, even suspended his presidential campaign.