CO Gov. Polis: Trump Should Use Platform to Encourage Mask Use

Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) this week urged President Donald Trump to use his platform to encourage Americans to wear masks.

Polis told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that since “a lot of people listen to every word he says” when the president says he is taking hydroxychloroquine, Trump would be better off asking Americans to wear masks.

“I really wish he would use this platform to say, let’s all wear masks. I mean, the difference that that would make, as opposed to recommending a questionable drug, with mixed evidence, at best, about its clinical benefit is… really substantial,” Polis said. “So, I just hope he uses that soapbox that he has, and we all use the soapboxes we have, to talk about the need for staying apart from others six feet and wearing masks when we’re in public.”

Trump is scheduled to visit Ford’s Ypsilanti plant on Thursday, and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday asked Trump to wear a facial covering at the Ford plant.

“I ask that while you are on tour you respect the great efforts of the men and women at Ford – and across this state – by wearing a facial covering,” Nessel said. “Anyone who has potentially been recently exposed, including the President of the United States, has not only a legal responsibility, but also a social and moral responsibility, to take reasonable precautions to prevent further spread of the virus.”