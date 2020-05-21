Andrew Weissmann, a former investigator for Robert Mueller’s special counsel, will headline a virtual fundraising event for former Vice President Joe Biden, the campaign announced Thursday.

Weissmann will headline a “virtual fireside chat” moderated by former New Jersey attorney general Anne Milgram on June 2, the Biden campaign said. The event will take place via Zoom.

Andrew Weissmann, former lead prosecutor on Mueller’s special counsel team, is headlining a June 2nd virtual fundraiser for Biden. pic.twitter.com/3lq7ld5m0u — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) May 21, 2020

Since departing from the Mueller probe, Weissmann has taken up teaching criminal procedure and national security law at New York University School of Law and, more recently ,became co-chairman of law firm Jenner & Block’s investigations, compliance, and defense practice.

As a legal analyst for MSNBC, Weissmann has speculated that President Donald Trump took an unsecured telephone call from U.S. Ambassador Gordon Sondland in Ukraine because he does not care whether Russia wiretapped it — because, as Weissmann argued, the president anticipates Moscow to support his re-election campaign.

In December, Weissmann defended former FBI lawyer Lisa Page — who opposed Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy — claiming that she did nothing wrong as the bureau investigated the president’s 2016 campaign.

Weissmann reportedly attended 2016 Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton’s election-night party.