Joe Biden: Trump Not ‘Cognitively Aware of What’s Going On’

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday claimed President Donald Trump appears not to be “cognitively aware of what’s going on,” an apparent response to his political opponent attacking his own mental agility.

“This president talks about cognitive capability, Biden, known for his repeated verbal flubs, began a speech on the coronavirus pandemic in his home city of Wilmington, Delaware. “He doesn’t seem to be cognitively aware of what’s going on.”

“He either reads or gets briefed on important issues, and he forgets it, or he doesn’t think it’s necessary that he need to know it,” the presumptive Democrat nominee added, before criticizing President Trump over unsubstantiated reports that Russia offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. military personnel. In a Tuesday statement, the Department of Defense said it had no corroborating evidence that Russian offered bounties to Taliban fights to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

“The Department of Defense continues to evaluate intelligence that Russian GRU operatives were engaged in malign activity against United States and coalition forces in Afghanistan. To date, DOD has no corroborating evidence to validate the recent allegations found in open-source reports,” Pentagon Spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said.

Asked by a reporter about speculation regarding his own mental decline, Biden replied: “I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I am running against.”

Biden’s apparent accusation regarding President Trump’s cognitive condition comes as voters continue to worry about the former vice president’s own mental state.

As Breitbart News reported:

One-fifth of Democrat voters believe that Joe Biden (D), the Democrat Party’s presumptive nominee, is suffering from “some form” of dementia, and a majority of likely voters say it is important for him to address the issue publicly, a Rasmussen Reports poll released Monday revealed. The survey, conducted June 25-28 among 1,000 likely voters, asked respondents, “From what you have seen and read, do you believe Joe Biden is suffering from some form of dementia?” The survey found that 38 percent of voters, overall, believe he has dementia, while 20 percent within his own party say the same. According to Rasmussen, “that compares to 66% of Republicans and 30% of voters not affiliated with either major party.”

President Trump has repeatedly remarked about Biden’s verbal flubs, saying the former vice president is “not mentally sharp enough” to be in the White House.

“Biden doesn’t know, I mean, he doesn’t know he’s alive,” the president said recently. “I’m against somebody. Think of it. I’m against somebody that can’t answer simple questions. I’ve never seen anything like it, but here’s what I am against. I’m against a very powerful party, the Democrats, and they can take this glass of water and say that’s your candidate.”