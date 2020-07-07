Joe Biden: Putin Carries Trump Around Like a Puppy

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of “coddling” Russian President Vladimir Putin, asserting that Putin carries around Trump akin to a caged dog.

“While in fact, he’s coddling Putin — Putin carries him around like a puppy in one of those little puppy cages,” Biden stated of the president during a virtual campaign fundraiser with Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a vice-presidential contender.

Biden also criticized President Trump for tweeting a segment featuring Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson accusing Duckworth of attempting to exploit her military service to “deflect from her support for the left-wing campaign to villainize America’s founding.”

“While that’s going on, he attacks the senator from Illinois — who is a literal hero — combat veteran lost both legs fighting for her country and he says she’s not a patriot,” said the presumptive Democrat nominee. “Folks, we cannot let this stand.”

“I can’t tell you how I felt today when I heard the President of the United States Donald Trump questioning your patriotism,” the former vice president added. “I found it virtually disgusting, sickening. I know you can handle yourself. I said, ‘I’m glad I wasn’t standing next to him.’ You said you can handle yourself. You already have. You’ve done that.”

On Monday, Carlson, alluding to Duckworth, asked how the left could lead a country that it despises.

“It’s long been considered out-of-bounds to question a person’s patriotism. It’s a very strong charge, and we try not ever to make it,” the host said. “But in the face of all of this, the conclusion can’t be avoided — these people actually hate America. There’s no longer a question about that. And yet paradoxically, at the same time, they desperately want to control America more than anything. And that leads to the most basic of all questions: Can you really lead a country that you hate? Ask yourself, what kind of parent would you be if you hated your children?”

“You’re not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military,” Carlson continued. “Most people just ignore her. But when Duckworth does speak in public, you’re reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is.”

Appearing Sunday on CNN’s Statue of the Union, Duckworth said, “we should listen to the argument” for removing monuments of the U.S.’s first president, George Washington.

“I think we should listen to everybody. I think we should listen to the argument there, but remember that the president at Mount Rushmore was standing on ground that was stolen from Native Americans who had actually been given that land during a treaty,” the senator said when asked about removing statues of Washington.