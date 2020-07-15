Trump Replaces Campaign Manager Brad Parscale with Bill Stepien

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he has replaced his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, with deputy campaign manager and Republican operative Bill Stepien. Parscale will serve as the campaign’s senior adviser for digital and data strategies.

“I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager,” President Trump wrote in a Facebook post. “Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor to the campaign. Both were heavily involved in our historic 2016 win, and I look forward to having a big and very important second win together.”

“This one should be a lot easier as our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines and therapeutics will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities!” the president concluded.

In a statement to the New York Times, White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner praised both campaign officials, saying: “Brad and Bill were both unsung heroes of the 2016 campaign and have done a great job building the infrastructure for the president’s campaign for the 2020 race. Together they both bring unique strengths.”

The development comes after Michael Glassner, the Trump campaign’s Chief Operating Officer and lead rally organizer, was reassigned to oversee lawsuits against media organizations. Glassner was replaced by Jeffrey DeWit, the president’s 2016 Arizona campaign chair.

More details to come.