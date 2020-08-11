Colombian Socialist Leader: ‘I Would Vote for Joe Biden Without the Least Bit of Doubt’

Presidential candidate Gustavo Petro speaks after his defeat by conservative rival Ivan Duque in Colombia's presidential runoff election, in Bogota, Colombia on June 17, 2018. - Conservative Ivan Duque won Colombia's presidential election Sunday after a campaign that turned into a referendum on a landmark 2016 peace deal with FARC …
The Colombian socialist leader Gustavo Petro said Monday that he would vote for former Vice President Joe Biden if he could participate in the U.S. election.

During an appearance on CNN Español, the Colombian senator said, “Well, if I could vote, which I can’t since I’m not a citizen of the United States, but if I could vote in the interest of my Latin American people I would vote for Biden without the least bit of doubt.”

Petro is a former M-19 guerrilla leader, and “had the task of doing community work and propaganda” for the group, according to Colombia Reports.

The self-described “progressive” former mayor of Bogota ran unsuccessfully for president of Colombia in 2018.

He also posted his support for Biden on Twitter:

If I were in the US with the right to vote, I would vote for Biden, only to save humanity from a catastrophe,” Petro wrote, according to the Twitter translation.

