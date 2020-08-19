Kamala Harris Promises That Joe Biden ‘Will End This Pandemic’

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) vowed that her running mate Joe Biden “will end” the coronavirus pandemic.

“Joe will bring us together to end this pandemic and make sure that we are prepared for the next one,” Harris said during her VP acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Wednesday night.

Harris and other DNC speakers criticized President Donald Trump for the pandemic. “Donald Trump’s failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods,” she said.

Harris’ promise that Biden will end the coronavirus pandemic is not the first disease the Biden campaign has vowed to cure.

Former Vice President Biden vowed to cure cancer during a campaign stop in June 2019. “I’ve worked so hard in my career that, I promise you, if I’m elected president you’re gonna see the single most important thing that changes America. We’re gonna cure cancer,” Biden said.

He repeated this vow during his Super Tuesday victory speech and also added that he would find cures for Alzheimer’s and diabetes.

“We’re gonna invest billions of dollars to find, and I promise you, cures for cancer, Alzheimer’s, and diabetes,” he said.

Harris, the first Black woman to be nominated to a major party’s ticket, also described racism as “a virus” in her speech Wednesday night.

“This virus has no eyes, and yet it knows exactly how we see each other — and how we treat each other,” Harris said. “And let’s be clear — there is no vaccine for racism. We’ve gotta do the work.”

