Live Updates*** Trump Holds Pennsylvania Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Thursday evening campaign rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

All times Eastern.

7:05 PM:

The President has arrived. Here’s video of Air Force One landing in Latrobe, PA: pic.twitter.com/CCLn65BrGW — Kylie Walker (@kylieWTAE) September 3, 2020

7:00 PM: Air Force One about to land.

Norma Day, from Greensburg, broke into tears beside me as Air Force One pulled in. “I love president Trump. He’s changing the world,” she said. “It’s gonna be biblical.” pic.twitter.com/tvamDvbDs9 — Julia Terruso (@JuliaTerruso) September 3, 2020

6:45 PM: Trump heading to Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. The King played a round of golf with anyone he potentially wanted to go into business with because he knew golf revealed everything he needed to know about a person.

I’m going to Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the home of the late, great Arnold Palmer – There was nobody like him. I got to know Arnold well, played golf with him, and miss him. See you tonight in Latrobe! pic.twitter.com/reDdJIe4WX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

Dark storm clouds in the distance as Air Force One wheels up for airport rally in Latrobe, PA. It's his 4th visit this year to must-win Pennsylvania. His 16th visit since taking office. Yes, that's a C32A/757 again serving as AF-1 this trip. pic.twitter.com/h6HJexO2bK — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 3, 2020

Raucous crowd awaits Trump in Latrobe:

Overflow crowd at President Trump’s event in Latrobe, PA‼️ Pennsylvania is TRUMP COUNTRY‼️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/oYo92ve4Kx — Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) September 3, 2020

Supporters of President Trump are lined up to take shuttles into Arnold Palmer airport for the president’s arrival tonight at 7pm in Latrobe @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/yNQxZO92Ow — Shane Dunlap (@shanedunlap) September 3, 2020

People waited for hours in line to hopefully get inside to see the president. Doors opened to the public a few moments ago. pic.twitter.com/rMlqebI6Re — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) September 3, 2020

Advance crew doing sound checks at Latrobe as Trump supporters settle n for a long wait for President’s 7 pm rally. pic.twitter.com/l0KdRqCuuZ — Debra Erdley (@deberdley_trib) September 3, 2020

President Trump to speak in Latrobe at 7. pic.twitter.com/EbLsaTABjw — Dave Sutor (@Dave_Sutor) September 3, 2020

Setting the scene: crowds are beginning to file in ahead of President Trump’s rally. We’ll have updates throughout our newscasts tonight on @KDKA. pic.twitter.com/CBpoujISvQ — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) September 3, 2020

The crowd continues to grow at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport ahead of @realDonaldTrump rally scheduled tonight at 7. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/7ZWSKEa0Ix — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) September 3, 2020

The setup for President Trump’s address at @PalmerAirport in Latrobe. He’s expected to speak around 7 pm pic.twitter.com/eyEnCnFbPt — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) September 3, 2020

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS: Hundreds of people are lined up outside the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe waiting for President Trump to arrive. @WJACTV pic.twitter.com/1nBGKTM6Cl — Sydney Jaxtheimer (@sydney_jax) September 3, 2020

Trump is visiting Latrobe, PA about an hour away from Pittsburgh tonight. Took a detour to The Trump House on my way to covering it. pic.twitter.com/ZHo9A5clQ2 — Julia Terruso (@JuliaTerruso) September 3, 2020