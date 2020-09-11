Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign released a video on Thursday urging Americans to stop the coronavirus pandemic by choosing to “wear a mask.”

Biden, who has consistently criticized President Donald Trump’s pandemic response, released footage of himself donning a black face mask, with a caption urging voters to “do your part” and “wear a mask.”

Do your part. Wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/pdnEecS49Q — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 10, 2020

The video comes only days after the former vice president was forced to reverse his stance on a national mask mandate.

After months of repeatedly calling on the federal government to issue such a mandate for the sake of public health, Biden told a local-CBS affiliate this week such an act would likely be unconstitutional.

“There’s a constitutional issue whether the federal government can issue such a mandate,” the former vice president said, adding he was unlikely to take such a step because of that reason if elected. “I don’t think constitutionally they could, so I wouldn’t issue a mandate.”

Since the onset of the coronavirus, Biden has frequently attacked Trump on the campaign trail for not doing enough to mitigate the pandemic and its economic fallout. Most notably, the former vice president has accused the White House of putting the interests of big corporations first in its coronavirus relief effort, the CARES Act, while not doing enough to save small businesses.

As Breitbart News has reported, a number of the former vice president’s donors have benefited from the Trump administration’s relief efforts.