Live Updates*** Trump Holds North Carolina Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Saturday evening rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

All times Eastern.

6:10 PM: Another energetic crowd in North Carolina for Trump’s first campaign rally since the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Trump boards Air Force one en route to NC for rally pic.twitter.com/uiJ9Esx0fE — Mario Parker (@MarioDParker) September 19, 2020

Pres says a woman tops his list for a Supreme Court nominee. Told reporters he thinks he'll "most likely" nominate a woman. Thinks he'll announce his nominee next week. Says his list of nominees is "the greatest list ever assembled.” pic.twitter.com/JpiMcQsG3l — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 19, 2020

Pres Trump says he’ll have a nominee soon to fill the Ginsburg vacancy on the Supreme Court. Speaking to reporters before departing for campaign rally in NC, he says he agrees with McConnell about bringing a nomination to the Senate floor. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 19, 2020

At Trump’s rally here in Fayetteville, the pre-rally prayer included a call to include Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her family in people’s prayers today — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) September 19, 2020

These great patriots are waiting for President Trump in North Carolina! Fayetteville is ready for you, @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/dSFBLDYn0y — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 19, 2020