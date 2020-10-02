As Donald Trump Enters Quarantine, His Campaign Shifts to Virtual Events

President Donald Trump went into quarantine on Friday after he tested positive for the coronavirus, but that does not mean he will stop campaigning.

The Trump campaign announced Friday afternoon that all events with Trump would be postponed or moved to virtual events.

“All previously announced campaign events involving the President’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed,” the campaign wrote in a statement.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday that the White House was exploring ways for the president to communicate to the country while in quarantine.

“I won’t confirm exactly what you’ll see from him, but it’s safe to say you’ll be seeing and hearing from the president as he moves forward with his working schedule; we’re exploring a lot of ways to do that,” McEnany said in an interview with Fox News host Harris Faulkner on Friday afternoon.

The White House repeatedly said that Trump would continue to work in the residence of the White House during his quarantine.

“This man loves the American people loves speaking to them directly, nothing is going to stop him from doing just that,” she said.

Thirty-two days remain until the presidential election.