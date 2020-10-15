Live Updates*** Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation Hearings Continue

Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Senate confirmation hearings continue on Thursday.

Outside witnesses will testify for and against Barrett.

All times Eastern.

All times Eastern.

10:07 AM: Hirono now also calling the process illegitimate and says it is clear Barrett will take away Obamacare.

Cornyn says he is having trouble figuring out why Barrett threatens Democrats. He wonders if it is because Democrats only want judges who will legislate from the bench.

10:03 AM: Kennedy asks if Blumenthal will yield for a question. He says Blumenthal accused Kennedy of breaking his word and asks when he promised that he would not vote on a Supreme Court nominee if brought before the committee. He says the Constitution is unaffected by the electoral calendar when it comes to filling vacancy.

Blumenthal says he was not referring to specific members, but he says Graham did. Blumenthal says he is not saying that Kennedy specifically broke his word and then says we shouldn’t be personal in these hearings. He says there were numerous statements when Garland was denied hearings/votes.

Blumenthal says he was personally not referring to Kennedy when asked again. Graham says he does not take Blumenthal’s remarks personally.

Klobuchar says she has 15 quotes from Republicans that she will put in the record.

9:55 AM: Blumenthal now speaking again. He says he wants a roll call vote on his motion to suspend the hearings indefinitely after everyone gets a chance to speak. He says there are very few written rules in the Senate and the most important rule is the unwritten rule of keeping your word/promises. He says Republicans promised after Garland that “never would a Supreme Court nominee be considered in an election year.” Blumenthal accuses Republicans of “breaking that word.”

9:47 AM: Leahy, attending the hearing virtually, finally gets to speak. He says we are now officially through the looking glass and says Graham should stick to what he said about Merrick Garland’s nomination.

Leahy says Trump says the quiet part out very loudly and points out that Trump wants Barrett on the Supreme Court because he has said he wants the the next justice to side with him on election-related disputes. He says Republicans have shredded every principle the Senate once stood for.

9:41 AM: Klobuchar again talking about following Barrett’s tracks. Graham points out that Ginsburg and Scalia left tracks as well. He says Barrett is the type of nominee Republicans nominate just like Sotomayor and Kagan are the types Democrats nominated. He says he doesn’t think Kagan and Sotomayor are “activist judges.”

Graham then says Democrats have a “good chance at winning the White House.”

Graham — "Y'all (Democrats) have a good chance to win the White House." A real WOW moment from a Republican. #SCOTUShearings @NewsNationNow — Aaron Nolan (@AaronNolanNews) October 15, 2020

9:34 AM: Lee says elections have consequences. Americans elected Republican president in 2016 and, after the Kavanaugh hearings, elected a Republican Senate. He says there is nothing about Barrett that can be left as suggesting that she is anything other than an extraordinarily gifted jurist.

9:31 AM: Graham says if anybody is ready to go to the Supreme Court it is judge Barrett and he accuses Democrats of just trying to get back at Trump.

9:24 AM: Durbin now speaking about the “denigration of the process” to the point that is is useless. He says nominees now just skillfully refuse to answer everything that is asked. Durbin says Barrett didn’t even answer if a president can unilaterally delay an election or if women can be denied the right to vote. Durbin says the nomination is beneath the dignity of the committee.

9:16 AM: Cruz making the case that moving forward is consistent with two centuries of precedent. He jokes that he sympathizes with Democrats who wish there had been a different presidential winner in 2016.

9:12 AM: Feinstein says this is being done to “show power” and “push someone through.” She says she has been on the committee for 25 years and this is “unprecedented.”

9:08 AM: Klobuchar says she has looked at historical examples and has concluded that the winner of this election should pick the next nominee. Democrats are trying to gum up the process. Graham seems beyond annoyed. She calls the process a “sham.”

9:05 AM: Blumenthal now motions to indefinitely postpone. Graham basically says “no we’re not.”

9:01 AM: Graham taking care of some housekeeping business before gaveling in the proceedings. Durbin says Graham cannot continue, even with a quorum, unless there are two members from the minority party presents. Durbin says he is the only member of the minority party present at the moment.

Durbin says Graham cannot conduct business unless two members of the minority are present. He moves to adjourn the hearing and says the committee cannot move forward with two members of the minority present.

Graham moves forward and asks the clerk to take the roll. Graham says the motion is passed and the committee will vote on Barrett’s nomination on October 22.

8:55 AM: The final day of hearings about to begin.