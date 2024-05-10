CNN’s Zakaria: Biden Should Go Back to Trump’s Immigration Policies

CNN host Fareed Zakaria said Friday on PBS’s “Firing Line” that President Joe Biden should implement former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Zakaria said, “The whole system is broken. And Biden needs to confront that and say, you know, ‘We are going to have to reform the whole system.’ I would wish he’d do something much more extreme, like, say the old asylum system is dead. No one is coming in through that process. You have to apply from your home country.'”

Host Margaret Hoover said, “Which was, which was a Trump policy.”

Zakaria said, “Which was a you know a Trump– and also the Mexico, let– you know, you have to be in Mexico to apply. I think that’s all correct.”

Hoover said, “So strategically, you think if Biden would tack towards Trump policies he would have a better political chance?”

Zakaria said, “And it is also the right policy because the old asylum system is being gamed by millions of people. At this point its complicated because Biden did actually recently make this big comprise where he essentially accepted what the with Senate Republicans where asking for and gave them the bill that they wanted. Then of course Trump comes in and says ‘Don’t sign that bill its bette for me to have chaos at the border then to solve it.’ I still think what Biden should do is declare an emergency, a national security crisis send the National Guard shut down the amnesty process and say we are going to redo it.”

