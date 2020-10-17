Live Updates*** Trump Holds Wisconsin Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Saturday evening rally in Janesville, Wisconsin.
All times Eastern.
7:30 PM: Trump will deliver remarks on supporting law enforcement in Paul Ryan’s hometown. Air Force One is about to land.
Trump just finished his rally in Muskegon, Mich.
Next stop: Janesville, Wis., where a crowd of thousands is waiting for him.
— Patrick Marley (@patrickdmarley) October 17, 2020
“You know who doesn’t particularly like America? Joe Biden supporters,” says @SenRonJohnson – warming up the crowd at @realDonaldTrump rally in Janesville, WI
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) October 17, 2020
With a little less than three hours until @POTUS takes the stage in #Janesville, the stadium is nearly full. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/8ItkJEbE1Z
— Abby Schinderle (@SchinderleAbby) October 17, 2020
National Anthem plays in Janesville, WI, where President Trump will campaign later. Right now he’s speaking in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/ViTpSruYGz
— Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) October 17, 2020
An intriguing Trump protest display in Janesville. https://t.co/sfwa37vxPk
— Matt Forbeck (@mforbeck) October 17, 2020
Packed in for the President. Wisconsin locals wave off concerns about a Covid surge and fill a makeshift compound to hear Donald Trump, due here shortly. #uspolitics #7newsaustralia pic.twitter.com/6zaK7TReLu
— Tim Lester (@telester) October 17, 2020
Rep. Bryan Steil and Sen. Ron Johnson speak to Trump supporters in Janesville before the rally. pic.twitter.com/ETZ3gfSm4U
— Angela Major (@angela_major_) October 17, 2020
