Karoline Leavitt Holds Last Gaggle Before Leave: ‘I’m About Ready to Have a Baby Any Minute!’

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Friday held what is likely her last press gaggle with reporters before she takes leave to have her daughter.

Leavitt informed reporters that she could go into labor at any moment.

“Finally, on a personal matter. This will likely be my last gaggle for some time. As you can see, I’m about ready to have a baby any minute, so I will see you guys very soon,” she said.

“I know you’ll be in very good hands with my team here at the White House, and I know all of you have the president’s phone number personally,” she added, drawing laughs from the press.

Leavitt is due next week, according to Politico. Until she returns from maternity leave, President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and various cabinet officials are expected to update the press in the briefing room:

No one will be filling in for Leavitt formally during her leave — but the comms shop is planning to have some familiar faces at the podium to brief the press including VP JD Vance, Cabinet officials or even Trump himself. In the meantime, the White House press shop will be managed by White House comms director Steven Cheung and Leavitt’s team: Pat Adams, Anna Kelly, Kush Desai, Abigail Jackson, Liz Huston, Taylor Rogers, Davis Ingle, Allison Schuster, Olivia Wales, Micah Stopperich, Ellie Acra, Georgia O’Neil and Kieghan Nangle.

Leavitt, who has the title of the youngest press secretary in history, has held her post since the start of Trump’s second term.

During the gaggle on Friday, she also spoke to reporters about Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner’s trip to Islamabad this weekend.