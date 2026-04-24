Sharpton: Trump Having Nuclear Codes Scary, He Goes ‘Absolutely Berserk’

Friday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” network host Al Sharpton said President Donald Trump having the nuclear codes was scary because he could go “absolutely berserk.”

Sharpton said, “It ought to be frightening to the public because we’re not just talking about a normal guy that is diminishing because of age or mental capacity, we’re talking about the president of the United States who has access to nuclear codes, who we just saw a story this week that they said they stopped him from doing something, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, which is there nobody there to stop them. Where’s the check and balance? And when do they decide to stop him from doing things? Or if he’s sleeping in the middle of a cabinet meeting and wakes up and agrees to something that is against the interests of the people?”

He added, “I don’t think we’re looking at the danger of having somebody that is sitting in that seat of power that may not be operating with his full facilities, that makes real decisions. So he rolls over and and threatens that I’m going to wipe you out of civilization. And that’s funny. Is he getting enough sleep? No. This is some dangerous stuff to have somebody there. And do we have this continue until it’s too late to turn this around. And I think that’s why even some of his ex supporters, are starting to wave the flag here. Because we may be in for, a serious situation that we find could have been avoided had this been highlighted. It’s scares me when I read that story this week that this guy has access to these codes and can he overrule people. I mean, what does that mean when you have him sitting up at 2:00 in the morning going absolutely berserk?”

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