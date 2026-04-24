The Federal Bureau of Investigation detailed a series of arrests, indictments, and operations across the country in its Weekly Watch update, outlining cases involving fraud schemes, violent gangs, cybercrime networks, and national security threats handled by field offices and partner agencies.

In his weekly update, Kash Patel said he joined Acting Attorney General Blanche earlier in the week to announce an 11-count grand jury indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center, alleging the organization funneled more than $3 million in donations to individuals associated with extremist groups, including “violent extremist groups like the Ku Klux Klan” and “hate groups like the ones who organized the 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.” Patel said that while the group was publicly vowing to dismantle such organizations, it “secretly funneled more than $3 million dollars in donations to benefit people in these groups and even spur their criminal conduct.” He added that the case “show[s] that no organization is above the law.”

In Kentucky, FBI Louisville and partner agencies arrested a man accused of making online threats to assault and murder President Donald Trump and law enforcement personnel. Authorities reported recovering multiple firearms and tactical gear from his vehicle.

Patel also highlighted results from Operation Sweet Silence in Columbus, Georgia, led by FBI Atlanta. The operation targeted violent crime and cartel-linked drug trafficking, resulting in 30 convictions, the seizure of more than $270 million worth of drugs, and the confiscation of 119 firearms. Officials said the effort dismantled the Zohannon Street Gang and its associates.

In Houston, eight individuals identified as members of MS-13 were sentenced to decades in prison for murders carried out under direction of leadership in El Salvador. On the same day, FBI Dallas and the bureau’s Hostage Rescue Team responded to a barricade situation involving an armed suspect holding his ex-girlfriend hostage. The team breached the residence early Wednesday, rescuing the victim and taking the suspect into custody.

Patel also reported that a planned mass shooting targeting the Jewish community in Houston was prevented following a public tip and coordination between FBI Charlotte and FBI Houston Joint Terrorism Task Forces.

Child exploitation enforcement actions were detailed in Ohio, where the FBI Toledo Resident Agency concluded Operation Spring Break. The task force executed 16 search warrants and made seven arrests tied to the distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material, working alongside more than a dozen local agencies.

FBI Salt Lake City worked with Department of Justice partners to locate and return a ten-year-old boy who had been taken to Cuba by his father. The bureau stated the child had been transported for the purpose of undergoing gender reassignment surgery.

Cyber Division efforts resulted in indictments against four Venezuelan nationals involved in an ATM “jackpotting” scheme linked to Tren de Aragua, bringing the total number of charged defendants to 116. Since 2021, the FBI has tracked over a thousand such incidents, with losses surpassing $58 million. Last month, the alleged leader of the conspiracy was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list as the first-ever cyber fugitive.

Patel stated that more than 30 alleged members of the Mexican Mafia, known as La Eme, were arrested in Southern California by FBI Los Angeles and partner agencies.

FBI and Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., announced a large-scale scam center takedown involving charges against two Chinese nationals. The operation included the restraint of approximately $700 million in cryptocurrency assets and the seizure of multiple Telegram channels and 503 websites allegedly used in fraud schemes.