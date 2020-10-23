***Live Updates*** Trump Holds Florida Rally

ERIE, PA - OCTOBER 20: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign rally at North Coast Air aeronautical services at Erie International Airport on October 20, 2020 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Trump is holding the rally two days ahead of the final presidential debate. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty …
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images
Tony Lee

President Donald Trump will hold a Friday evening rally in Pensacola, Florida.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.
All times Eastern.

7:50 PM: Air Force One landing in Pensacola.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.