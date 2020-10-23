Live Updates*** Trump Holds Florida Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Friday evening rally in Pensacola, Florida.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

—

7:50 PM: Air Force One landing in Pensacola.

A large crowd of Trump supporters has gathered at the Pensacola International Airport for tonight’s Trump Rally. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ ⁦@pnj⁩ pic.twitter.com/LSKpCKQi0n — tony (@tgibersonpnj) October 23, 2020

Donald Trump in Pensacola: Vendors set up shop along the route where people are waiting for the president's rally tonight selling all kinds of memorabilia. https://t.co/IH3mp1Te5g — PNJ (@pnj) October 23, 2020