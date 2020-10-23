Live Updates*** Trump Holds Florida Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Friday evening rally in Pensacola, Florida.
Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.
All times Eastern.
—
7:50 PM: Air Force One landing in Pensacola.
They’ve been here for hours! #Pensacola #Florida #TrumpRally #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/XFnaMXsgKh
— Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) October 23, 2020
A large crowd of Trump supporters has gathered at the Pensacola International Airport for tonight’s Trump Rally. @realDonaldTrump @pnj pic.twitter.com/LSKpCKQi0n
— tony (@tgibersonpnj) October 23, 2020
Donald Trump in Pensacola: Vendors set up shop along the route where people are waiting for the president's rally tonight selling all kinds of memorabilia. https://t.co/IH3mp1Te5g
— PNJ (@pnj) October 23, 2020
Line at #Trump #MAGA rally in #Pensacola @pnj pic.twitter.com/4RWJoDypX2
— Gregg Pachkowski (@GreggPachPNJ) October 23, 2020
President Trump’s supporters lined the street into the venue just outside the Pensacola International Airport. Many of them tell me they’re very excited to be here. @mynbc15 #trumprallyflorida pic.twitter.com/tQEiHJPM5P
— Laura Barczewski (@LcBarczewski) October 23, 2020
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.