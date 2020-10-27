MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough took to social media on the occasion of Hillary Clinton’s 73rd birthday and the swearing-in of Amy Coney Barrett as the ninth justice on the U.S. Supreme Court to suggest that if Democrats take over the White House and Senate and make a move to pack the court with activist judges Clinton should be on the top of the list.

What a great birthday gift it will be next year for @HillaryClinton when she is one of the three new Supreme Court justices appointed through the Judiciary Reform Act of 2021. Thanks for the idea, guys. Only your colleagues’ thuggish behavior made it possible.#ReformTheCourt https://t.co/9Ae4PVnH1Q — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 27, 2020

“What a great birthday gift it will be next year for @HillaryClinton when she is one of the three new Supreme Court justices appointed through the Judiciary Reform Act of 2021,” Scarborough tweeted. “Thanks for the idea, guys. Only your colleagues’ thuggish behavior made it possible. #ReformTheCourt”

Like her Democrat and leftist colleagues, Clinton has not yet accepted the results of the 2016 election when Americans elected Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States.

“I was the candidate that they basically stole an election from,” Clinton said on a New York Times podcast that aired on Monday. “I was the candidate who won nearly three million more votes. So no matter how they cut it, it wasn’t the kind of win that people said, ‘OK, it wasn’t my candidate, but OK.’ This election is still front and center in people’s psyches. And people fight about it every day online, because there is a deep sense of unfairness and just dismissiveness toward his victory, and he knows it.”

Clinton said on her birthday that she wants people to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

It's my birthday. Here's my one wish: that you reach out to one person in your life who may not vote this year and encourage them to turn out for Biden-Harris. All of us have more power than we know. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/hqhE7JYe3k — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2020

Barrett was confirmed as an associate justice after a 52 to 48 vote on the Senate floor on Monday. Justice Clarence Thomas swore Barrett in during a public ceremony at the White House, and on Tuesday Chief Justice John Roberts performed the final swearing-in a private ceremony at the court.

Barrett is the third Supreme Court Justice that Trump has seated on the High Court after justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter