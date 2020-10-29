Forty-five percent of the people who signed up to attend President Donald Trump’s rally in Bullhead City, Arizona, did not vote in 2016, and nearly a quarter of were not registered Republicans, Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced Wednesday.

Trump held two rallies in battleground Arizona on Wednesday — in Bullhead City and Goodyear. According to McDaniel, a large percentage of those who signed up for the Bullhead City rally did not vote four years ago, and 24 percent were “NOT Republican,” the chairwoman announced, thanking the “thousands of supporters who turned out”:

ARIZONA is fired up and ready to re-elect for @realDonaldTrump! ✅ 23,591 signups for Bullhead City rally ✅ 24.0% NOT Republican ✅ 45.3% (!) did not vote in 2016 Thank you to the thousands of supporters who turned out! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 28, 2020

McDaniel also provided similar data for the Goodyear rally, which saw 17,251 signups. Over one-third, or 35.7 percent, did not vote in 2016, and 19.5 percent were not Republicans:

Another huge turnout for @realDonaldTrump! ✅ 17,251 signups for Goodyear rally ✅ 19.5% NOT Republican ✅ 35.7% (!) did not vote in 2016 Thank you to everyone helping keep ARIZONA red in 2020! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 28, 2020

The number of RSVPs does not reflect the final number of rally attendees.

Trump has continued to draw massive crowds in the final stretch of the presidential race. The Arizona Republic described “thousands” in attendance at Trump’s rally in Bullhead City:

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), and their surrogates have failed to draw the crowds frequently seen at Trump’s hangar events, though Biden has defended his campaign’s small events, stating that they “don’t want to become superspreaders” of the Chinese coronavirus.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden’s running mate, Harris, held a drive-in rally in Tucson, Arizona, on Wednesday and drew “approximately 100 cars,” according to at least one outlet:

There are 8 cars seen at the Kamala Harris drive-in in Tucson. Judging by the honking, not many more. https://t.co/IuZYTMioCe pic.twitter.com/rYgEbvSe0o — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) October 28, 2020

Thursday’s RealClearPolitics average showed Biden leading in the Grand Canyon State by 1.3 percent.

With five days until the election, Arizona Democrats have returned more ballots than Republicans — 787,173 to the GOP’s 704,549 — according to the state’s most recent data at the time of this publication. The U.S. Elections Project notes that Arizona “does not distinguish between mail ballots returned and in-person votes.”

Nearly 2 million people statewide have cast their ballots.