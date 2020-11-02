During a campaign stop in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Sunday, Democrat vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she does not believe that the 2020 presidential election will end up in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Well, first of all, we plan to decisively win this election,” Harris told reporters. “So, I don’t, I don’t think we’re going to need to get to that point.”

Kamala, on Trump prematurely declaring victory on election night: “Well, first of all, we plan to decisively win this election. So, I don't, I don't think we're going to need to get to that point.”pic.twitter.com/yEkugFIqbi — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) November 1, 2020

At the North Carolina appearance, Harris gave three reasons why, she said, people should vote on Tuesday.

“One, honor the ancestors,” Harris said.

“All those folks who marched, shouted,” Harris said, citing the late civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) and the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote.

The second reason Harris gave: “Everything is at stake,” she said, citing more taxpayer funding for education for low-income students and government funded family and sick leave.

The third reason, Harris said, is voter suppression, which she said includes President Donald Trump’s concerns about mail-in voting.

“Why are they messing with the post office,” Harris asked. “I mean the post office.”

“The nicest people in the world work for the post office,” Harris said, laughing.

