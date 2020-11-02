PHOTOS: Trump Supporters Await Rally in Traverse City, Michigan

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Traverse City, Michigan, on Monday afternoon to await the president’s arrival for a rally on the last day of the 2020 campaign before Election Day.

The rally is the third scheduled for Trump, after rallies in Lafayette, North Carolina, and Avoca, Pennsylvania; and before rallies in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

