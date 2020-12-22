Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday addressed Turning Post USA’s sixth annual Student Action Summit (SAS) in West Palm Beach, Florida, telling attendees that the Trump campaign will continue to challenge the 2020 presidential election results.

“As our election contest continues, I’ll make you a promise, we’re going to keep fighting until every legal vote is counted. We’re going to keep fighting until every illegal vote is thrown out,” Pence stated.

Pence told the students that “with your support, President Trump and our team received more than 74 million votes across America.”

“We flipped 12 seats in the United States Congress and the president actually received the greatest share of minority votes for a Republican in 60 years,” he added.

The vice president also praised his boss as “the most pro-life president in American history.”

Pence’s remarks came one week after the Electoral College declared former Vice President Joe Biden as the president-elect. President Trump has refused to concede as he continues legal challenges based on alleged voter fraud.

Earlier Tuesday, President Trump took to social media to once again question the integrity of the election, writing on Twitter: “THE DEMOCRATS DUMPED HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF BALLOTS IN THE SWING STATES LATE IN THE EVENING. IT WAS A RIGGED ELECTION!!!”