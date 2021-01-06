***Live Updates*** Congress Meets to Certify Electoral College Votes

Tony Lee

Congress will meet in a joint session on Wednesday to certify the Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

1:20 PM: Pelosi says a Representative has five minutes to speak to the objection but cannot speak more than once. Debate is limited to two hours.

1:15 PM: Pence says the House and Senate will debate in their separate chambers and report back in two hours.

1:11 PM: Arizona’s Electoral Votes: Rep. Gosar (R-AZ), on behalf of himself and 60 of his colleagues, objects to applause from Republicans. Sen. Cruz signs on to the objection.

1:10 PM: ALASKA’s Electoral Votes: No objections.

1:09 PM: ALABAMA’s Electoral Votes: No objections.

1:05 PM: Pelosi gavels in the session after going over social distancing requirements. Pence, hearing an objection, says debate is not allowed during this join session.

1:00 PM: Vice President Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senators enter the House chamber.

12:59 PM: Pence:

12:55 PM: Congress will meet in a joint session at 1 PM, as required by the Constitution, to certify the Electoral College votes.

 

