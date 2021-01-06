Live Updates*** Congress Meets to Certify Electoral College Votes

Congress will meet in a joint session on Wednesday to certify the Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election.

All times Eastern.

1:20 PM: Pelosi says a Representative has five minutes to speak to the objection but cannot speak more than once. Debate is limited to two hours.

1:15 PM: Pence says the House and Senate will debate in their separate chambers and report back in two hours.

1:11 PM: Arizona’s Electoral Votes: Rep. Gosar (R-AZ), on behalf of himself and 60 of his colleagues, objects to applause from Republicans. Sen. Cruz signs on to the objection.

Rep. Gosar @RepGosar and Sen. Cruz @tedcruz have objected to the certification of the electoral count from the state of Arizona — Republican Cloakroom (@RepCloakroom) January 6, 2021

1:10 PM: ALASKA’s Electoral Votes: No objections.

1:09 PM: ALABAMA’s Electoral Votes: No objections.

1:05 PM: Pelosi gavels in the session after going over social distancing requirements. Pence, hearing an objection, says debate is not allowed during this join session.

1:00 PM: Vice President Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senators enter the House chamber.

The Electoral College votes in mahogany boxes have arrived in the chamber. pic.twitter.com/x58PF9VvrT — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 6, 2021

12:59 PM: Pence:

BREAKING: Pence will not try to block Biden's electors pic.twitter.com/rMyq3Wmgil — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 6, 2021

12:55 PM: Congress will meet in a joint session at 1 PM, as required by the Constitution, to certify the Electoral College votes.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi heads to the House for the joint session of Congress to count electoral votes for the next President and Vice President. pic.twitter.com/hIwkSl46x4 — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 6, 2021

NEW via @JasJWright: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be on Capitol Hill today to fulfill her duties in the Senate, per a Senate aide. — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 6, 2021

A source close to the Vice President just told me of today's certification: "Mike Pence is not going to light the constitution or himself on fire for Donald Trump." — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) January 6, 2021

I would note that the President of the United States does have floor privileges. — Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) January 6, 2021

My statement on Congress’ certification of the Electoral College results for the 2020 presidential election. https://t.co/7WHuawGPgG — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) January 6, 2021

Thom Tillis : "I will not oppose the certification of the Electoral College votes, and I will not embolden politicians in the future to appoint our presidents instead of having the American people duly elect them.” — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) January 6, 2021

Many states didn't carry out elections according to the rules set by their legislatures, as the Constitution requires. We cannot turn a blind eye. I will vote in favor of objections to certification of electoral votes from states with serious questions about election integrity. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 6, 2021

I did not change my mind. The @KOCO reporter did not read the entire piece. If my colleagues will not agree to hear the concerns of millions of Americans, I am still prepared to oppose some of the electors today. You can read it here: https://t.co/q8cEOkHltK — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) January 6, 2021

Republican senators are being swarmed by Trump protesters on the Hill. Here’s an exasperated @SenToddYoung saying he won’t vote against certifying the election. “I took oath under God… does that still matter in this country?” pic.twitter.com/9nQEbt9Okl — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021

Mitt Romney: “It turns out that telling the voters that the election was rigged is not a great way to turn out your voters… President Trump has disrespected the American voters, has dishonored the election system and has disgraced the office of the presidency." — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) January 6, 2021