Several Republican members of Congress wrote a letter to President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday urging him to intervene in the Democrat push to impeach President Donald Trump.

House Democrats are looking to fast track a second impeachment of Trump, just days before he is due to leave office and Biden’s scheduled inauguration.

Led by Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), seven representatives sent a letter to Biden, asking him to dissuade Democrats from pursuing it:

In the spirit of healing and fidelity to our Constitution, I am asking that @JoeBiden formally request that Speaker Pelosi discontinue her efforts to impeach President Trump a second time. pic.twitter.com/BpCouEPxiW — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) January 9, 2021

Buck, along with Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY), Tom McClintock (R-CA), Nancy Mace (R-SC), Chip Roy (R-TX), Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), and Mike Gallagher (R-WI), wrote, “We appreciate the occasions when you have called for healing our divisions. We write to suggest an important step you could take now to hasten this process.”

The group said it opposed the objections by their colleagues to the Electoral College votes, because they believe their role is to simply count the votes, according to the Constitution.

“Nor does the Constitution envision impeaching a President without an adequate investigation and congressional hearings,” they said.

“A presidential impeachment should not occur in the heat of the moment, but rather after great deliberation.”

“This is urgent; this is an emergency of the highest magnitude,” Pelosi said last week as she raised the specter of introducing articles of impeachment in Trump’s final days.

Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) said Democrats may continue to pursue impeachment even when Trump is no longer in office, responding to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s claim that any Senate proceeding could take place the hour after Biden is sworn in.

Buck’s group hopes it will never get to that point.

“In the spirit of healing and fidelity to our Constitution, we ask that you formally request that Speaker Nancy Pelosi discontinue her efforts to impeach President Donald J. Trump a second time,” they wrote.

“A second impeachment, only days before President Trump will leave office, is as unnecessary as it is inflammatory,” they continued and argued it would “undermine your priority of unifying Americans.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays — download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.