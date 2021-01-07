House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said during a press conference Thursday that if Vice President Mike Pence does not move forward with efforts to remove President Donald Trump from office, then the House might impeach the 45th president.

Pelosi signaled her support for using the 25th Amendment and floated that the House may try to remove Trump from office via impeachment.

“If the vice president and the cabinet do not act, the congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment,” Pelosi said.

“Yesterday, the president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America,” she added.

“This is urgent; this is an emergency of the highest magnitude,” Pelosi said. The California Democrat called Trump “a very dangerous person who should not continue in office.”

“We are in a very difficult place in our country as long as Donald Trump sits in the White House,” she said.

“While there are only 13 days left, any day can be a horror show for America,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi said the “best route” would be for Pence to move forward with using the 25th Amendment; however, she said that Congress could establish a commission to move forward with removing the president.

Pelosi’s call to remove Trump follows as Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the soon-to-be Senate Majority Leader, called for Pence to remove Trump from office.

“What happened at the U.S. Capitol was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president. This president should not hold office one day longer.”

“The quickest and most effective way – it can be today – to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment,” Schumer said. “If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president”: