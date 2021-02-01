A Republican group has launched a massive billboard campaign calling on several GOP lawmakers to resign following the violence at the Capitol on January 6.

Billboards from the Republican Accountability Project target several House members and two senators, Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO), who voted against certifying the Electoral College vote, the Hill reported Friday.

“You lied about the election. The Capitol was attacked. Sen. Cruz: Resign,” one of the billboards reads:

GOP group launches billboard campaign urging Cruz, Hawley to resign https://t.co/e4ib6wypSd pic.twitter.com/hD9sYeQv3F — The Hill (@thehill) January 30, 2021

According to the project’s website, the campaign is costing the group $1 million.

The billboards also target Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

However, during the incident on January 6, Cruz tweeted, “Violence is always unacceptable. Even when passions run high”: Violence is always unacceptable. Even when passions run high. Anyone engaged in violence—especially against law enforcement—should be fully prosecuted. God bless the Capitol Police and the honorable men & women of law enforcement who show great courage keeping all of us safe. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021 Hawley echoed his comments, writing, “The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job”: