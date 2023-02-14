Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) claimed on Tuesday that Republican presidential state primaries will be very competitive in the coming months before the 2024 election.

On Tuesday, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley launched her 2024 presidential campaign, joining former President Donald Trump. The field is expected to grow in the following months, with many potential politicians weighing their candidacies.

Speaking with reporters on the Hill Tuesday afternoon, McConnell said the Republicans’ primary season will be filled will several candidates.

“What I think we’re going have is a vigorous primary with a number of candidates making their case. And the American people, those who are registered Republicans who are going to participate in these primaries, are going to decide who they want to nominate,” McConnell said.

McConnell noted he will support whoever wins the “very, very competitive” state primaries.

“And I think it’s going to be very, very competitive in these primaries and we’ll hope for the best,” he said. “And obviously, I’m going to support whoever the nominee ultimately is.”

On Tuesday, Haley launched her campaign via video, highlighting her intersectional background. “I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. Not black, not white.”

@NikkiHaley / Twitter

“My parents reminded me and my siblings every day how blessed we were to live in America,” she said. “Even on our worst day, we are blessed to live in America.”

Haley joined Trump in his bid for the White House. During Trump’s campaign launch event, he spoke about his belief that the United States can be “glorious again.”

“I am running because I believe the world has not yet seen the true glory of what this nation can be. We have not reached that pinnacle, believe it or not,” Trump said.

“This will not be my campaign. This will be our campaign,” Trump added. “This is a task for a great movement. This is not for any one individual. This is a job for tens of thousands of people working together.”

