Nikki Haley Launches 2024 Republican Presidential Bid

Former South Carolina Governor and ex-U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced on Tuesday she running for the presidency in 2024, highlighting her unique background and calling for a “change.”

“I’m Nikki Haley, and I’m running for president,” she announced in the three-minute video released on social media.

In the video, Haley spoke about her unique background, slammed racial politics, called out China, and called for Republicans to win back the popular vote:

“I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. Not black, not white. I was different. But my mom would always say your job is not to focus on the differences, but the similarities. And my parents reminded me and my siblings every day how blessed we were to live in America,” she said.

“Some look at our past as evidence that America’s founding principles are bad. They say the promise of freedom is just made out. Some think our ideas are not just wrong, but racist and evil. Nothing could be further from the truth. I have seen evil. In China, they commit genocide. In Iran, they murder their own people for challenging the government. And when a woman tells you about watching soldiers throw her baby into a fire. It puts things in perspective. Even on our worst day, we are blessed to live in America,” she said.

She highlighted her roots in South Carolina and becoming governor.

“I was born and raised in South Carolina. So I’ve seen the very best of our country. People here threw out the old, tired political establishment and demanded accountability for their tax dollars. Industry reports called us the ‘Beast of the Southeast,’ which I love. People came by the thousands for fresh starts. Moms and dads held their heads up high. Children learned that it was always a great day in South Carolina,” she said.

She spoke of “God and values that still make our country the freest and greatest in the world,” but called for a change in the Republican Party.

“Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven out of the last eight presidential elections. That has to change,” she said.

She slammed President Joe Biden’s record as well as “the Washington establishment.”

“It’s time for a new generation of leadership to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border and strengthen our country our pride and our purpose,” she said.

