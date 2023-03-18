Elon Musk: ‘Trump Will Be Re-Elected in a Landslide Victory’ if Arrested

Former President Donald Trump will win reelection in a “landslide victory” if he is handcuffed and arrested next week, Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter predicted in a tweet published Saturday.

Musk’s tweet was in reply to David Freiheit — also known as Viva Frei, who, similarly, assessed that a Trump arrest will lead to a boon of political support for the former president.

Freiheit responded to a Fox News report speculating about the possible handcuffing of Trump and subsequent fingerprinting, processing, and transfer to a courtroom for arraignment. He wrote, “If this happens, it will be the beginning of Trump’s reelection.”

Musk responded, “If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory”:

If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023

Earlier on Saturday, Trump released a statement expressing his expectation that he will be arrested Tuesday.

Breitbart News reported:

Former President Donald Trump said Saturday he expects to be arrested on Tuesday based on “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which is investigating Trump’s alleged role in hush money paid to Stormy Daniels. The former president also called for his supporters to protest in light of the news.”

Trump published his statement via Truth Social. He forecasted, “THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

